Pumpkins seem to have captured the top spot for fall recipes. All those pumpkin spice variations become hotly anticipated as soon as the air turns crisp, and for good reason (looking at you, pumpkin bread). But let’s not forget about another crave-worthy autumnal star: apples.

Crunchy and sweet, apples also offer a bounty of health benefits. They contain the flavonoid quercetin, which shows promise for its ability to protect brain neurons from degenerative diseases. The soluble fiber in apple peel, called pectin, improves gut health and contains anti-inflammatory and immune supporting benefits—all of which become increasingly important around cold and flu season.

This delicious apple spice smoothie from my new book, Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen, combines apple with inflammation-fighting and blood sugar-balancing cinnamon. Plus, the acetic acid in the apple cider vinegar may help you feel fuller, longer, making this smoothie a satiating and satisfying drink all season long.

So, blend up this seasonal smoothie next time you go apple picking, visit the farmer's market, or simply stop by the produce section at the grocery store. With its wonderful, spicy-sweet flavor and creamy texture, you'll forget all about pumpkin—at least for a little while.