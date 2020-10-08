mindbodygreen

Recipes
An Apple Spice Smoothie To Help Balance Blood Sugar, From An RD

An Apple Spice Smoothie To Help Balance Blood Sugar, From An RD

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times best selling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert.
Cinnamon Stick Leaning Against a Glass

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 8, 2020 — 9:24 AM

Pumpkins seem to have captured the top spot for fall recipes. All those pumpkin spice variations become hotly anticipated as soon as the air turns crisp, and for good reason (looking at you, pumpkin bread). But let’s not forget about another crave-worthy autumnal star: apples. 

Crunchy and sweet, apples also offer a bounty of health benefits. They contain the flavonoid quercetin, which shows promise for its ability to protect brain neurons from degenerative diseases. The soluble fiber in apple peel, called pectin, improves gut health and contains anti-inflammatory and immune supporting benefits—all of which become increasingly important around cold and flu season.

This delicious apple spice smoothie from my new book, Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen, combines apple with inflammation-fighting and blood sugar-balancing cinnamon. Plus, the acetic acid in the apple cider vinegar may help you feel fuller, longer, making this smoothie a satiating and satisfying drink all season long.

So, blend up this seasonal smoothie next time you go apple picking, visit the farmer's market, or simply stop by the produce section at the grocery store. With its wonderful, spicy-sweet flavor and creamy texture, you'll forget all about pumpkin—at least for a little while.

Fall Apple Spice Smoothie

Image by Frances Largeman-Roth / Contributor

Fall Apple Spice Smoothie

Total time: 5 minutes. Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup coconut water
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ large apple, cored and chopped
  • ¾ cup ice

Method

  1. In a blender, combine coconut water (or liquid of choice), apple cider vinegar, vanilla extract, yogurt, cinnamon, apple, and ice.
  2. Blend until smoothie.
  3. Serve in 2 tall glasses. 

Per serving: 93 calories, 2.5g fat (1.5g sat fat), 5g protein, 54mg sodium, 13g carbohydrates, 9g sugars (0g added sugar), 2g fiber

Excerpted with permission from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, copyright © Hearst Books, 2020.

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times bestselling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert. Frances is the author of...

Sites We Love

