Researchers from the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, Mass. analyzed 51 adults with prediabetes over the course of 12 weeks. The participants were either given cinnamon supplements or placebo pills three times a day. The supplements contained 300 mg of cinnamon extract and 200 mg of Cinnamomum burmannii powder (yes there are different types of cinnamon). In total, the 500 mg equaled less than one teaspoon.

After comparing the outcomes of the placebo group with the cinnamon group, researchers found that cinnamon lowered the risks of type 2 diabetes among participants. Along with stabilizing blood sugar levels, cinnamon also improved the body's response to carbohydrates.

"Our 12-week study showed beneficial effects of adding cinnamon to the diet on keeping blood sugar levels stable in participants with prediabetes," study author Giulio Romeo, M.D. said in a news release. "These findings provide the rationale for longer and larger studies to address if cinnamon can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes over time.”