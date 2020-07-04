mindbodygreen

Mental Health

We're All Feeling Stress: Here's How hemp multi+ Can Help Keep It From Spiraling

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Upset Woman Looking Off Camera

Image by W2 Photography / Stocksy

July 4, 2020 — 2:02 AM

To be filed under "thoroughly unsurprising news," a recent survey found that Americans are stressed out right now. According to the American Psychological Association's Stress in the Time of COVID-19 report, Americans across the board are reporting higher stress levels than years prior, and the negative mental health effects of the pandemic will likely become "serious and long-lasting." Broader-scale studies show that the rest of the world is experiencing something similar.

We are all dealing with stress to a different degree, but the pandemic, the stock market, the government turmoil, and the civil unrest means that everyone is feeling it at least a little. And the fact that many people are unemployed, working from home, or still under some degree of lockdown means that they have more time to sit with their stress than usual.

With fewer opportunities to find joy and distraction, stress can build quickly. Over time, what starts off as a few negative, fear-based thoughts can balloon into an all-out stress spiral.

Why mbg formulated hemp multi+.

Stress, in small doses, is healthy. But when it's magnified enough to affect sleep, mood, and relationships? Not so much. mindbodygreen has long shared holistic strategies for managing stress before it becomes harmful, and we fully believe that movement, breath, sleep, healthy food, and a supportive community can work wonders on mood and outlook. But we've also seen that sometimes, a little more support is needed.

That's why mbg partnered with a leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, Thorne, to develop a supplement aimed at regulating mood and providing stress relief.*

Advertisement

How it works to help curb stress.

mbg's hemp multi+ formula gets its calming properties from hemp oil.*

hemp multi+

Safe, full-spectrum organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

Not to be confused with hemp seed oil, hemp oil is extracted from the stalk of a hemp plant and is rich in beneficial phytocannabinoids. These powerful plant compounds have been shown to promote relaxation in the body and ease feelings of stress and anxiousness in clinical trials.*

While you might associate hemp with marijuana, industrial regulations require hemp extract to contain less than 0.3% THC—meaning it won't make you feel the same "high" that smoking a joint would. If anything, the experience of taking hemp oil is similar to that of a CBD gummy or tincture, but since hemp oil is a full-spectrum product containing a suite of different phytocannabinoids (whereas CBD only has one), hemp oil can be even more effective at easing stress before it spirals out of control.* mbg's hemp formula contains other relaxing ingredients like hops, rosemary, and black cumin seed too, and it's topped off with vitamin D for immune support.*

While no one product can completely rid the body of stress—especially right now—the reviews of hemp multi+ have been overwhelmingly positive. Since quarantine began, those who have tried it claim that it's helped them feel "more calm and levelheaded," with one reviewer writing that it helps her keep worries in perspective*: "The things that used to get me worked up and send me into a stress spiral are suddenly a little bit less daunting. I still get stressed—don't get me wrong—but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating.*"

In an age when the vast majority of people are weighed down with fear, frustration, and anxiousness, we hope hemp multi+ is one tool that can provide a bit of relief and release.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Women's Health

Giving Yourself A Breast Massage Has Targeted Health Benefits

Andrea Jordan
Giving Yourself A Breast Massage Has Targeted Health Benefits
Integrative Health

This Powerhouse Supplement Only Becomes More Essential With Age

Jennifer Chesak
This Powerhouse Supplement Only Becomes More Essential With Age
Recovery

Stretching Your Legs This Many Times A Week May Improve Heart Health

Abby Moore
Stretching Your Legs This Many Times A Week May Improve Heart Health
Functional Food

I'm An Integrative RD & This Is The Supplement I Recommend To Celeb Clients

Danielle Shine
I'm An Integrative RD & This Is The Supplement I Recommend To Celeb Clients
Recipes

This Nutritionist's Easy Recipe Gives Fudge Pops A Healthy Makeover

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Nutritionist's Easy Recipe Gives Fudge Pops A Healthy Makeover
Beauty

Eating This Summer Fruit Can Help With Itchy Skin Allergies, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider
Eating This Summer Fruit Can Help With Itchy Skin Allergies, Study Finds
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Parenting

Are You A Snowplow Parent? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Alexandra Engler
Are You A Snowplow Parent? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Recipes

Mangoes & Lentils Are The Perfect Pair In This Fresh Summer Salad

Chetna Makan
Mangoes & Lentils Are The Perfect Pair In This Fresh Summer Salad
Beauty

5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow

Jamie Schneider
5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow
Outdoors

The 8 Best Sporty Swimsuits, Perfect For Laps, Surfing & More

Kristine Thomason
The 8 Best Sporty Swimsuits, Perfect For Laps, Surfing & More
Home

How To Bring Summertime To Your Front Door With A DIY Wreath

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates
How To Bring Summertime To Your Front Door With A DIY Wreath
Beauty

If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading

Alexandra Engler
If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-mindbodygreens-hemp-multi-can-help-prevent-stress-spirals

Your article and new folder have been saved!