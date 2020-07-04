To be filed under "thoroughly unsurprising news," a recent survey found that Americans are stressed out right now. According to the American Psychological Association's Stress in the Time of COVID-19 report, Americans across the board are reporting higher stress levels than years prior, and the negative mental health effects of the pandemic will likely become "serious and long-lasting." Broader-scale studies show that the rest of the world is experiencing something similar.

We are all dealing with stress to a different degree, but the pandemic, the stock market, the government turmoil, and the civil unrest means that everyone is feeling it at least a little. And the fact that many people are unemployed, working from home, or still under some degree of lockdown means that they have more time to sit with their stress than usual.

With fewer opportunities to find joy and distraction, stress can build quickly. Over time, what starts off as a few negative, fear-based thoughts can balloon into an all-out stress spiral.