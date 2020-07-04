We're All Feeling Stress: Here's How hemp multi+ Can Help Keep It From Spiraling
To be filed under "thoroughly unsurprising news," a recent survey found that Americans are stressed out right now. According to the American Psychological Association's Stress in the Time of COVID-19 report, Americans across the board are reporting higher stress levels than years prior, and the negative mental health effects of the pandemic will likely become "serious and long-lasting." Broader-scale studies show that the rest of the world is experiencing something similar.
We are all dealing with stress to a different degree, but the pandemic, the stock market, the government turmoil, and the civil unrest means that everyone is feeling it at least a little. And the fact that many people are unemployed, working from home, or still under some degree of lockdown means that they have more time to sit with their stress than usual.
With fewer opportunities to find joy and distraction, stress can build quickly. Over time, what starts off as a few negative, fear-based thoughts can balloon into an all-out stress spiral.
Why mbg formulated hemp multi+.
Stress, in small doses, is healthy. But when it's magnified enough to affect sleep, mood, and relationships? Not so much. mindbodygreen has long shared holistic strategies for managing stress before it becomes harmful, and we fully believe that movement, breath, sleep, healthy food, and a supportive community can work wonders on mood and outlook. But we've also seen that sometimes, a little more support is needed.
That's why mbg partnered with a leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, Thorne, to develop a supplement aimed at regulating mood and providing stress relief.*
How it works to help curb stress.
mbg's hemp multi+ formula gets its calming properties from hemp oil.*
Safe, full-spectrum organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*
Not to be confused with hemp seed oil, hemp oil is extracted from the stalk of a hemp plant and is rich in beneficial phytocannabinoids. These powerful plant compounds have been shown to promote relaxation in the body and ease feelings of stress and anxiousness in clinical trials.*
While you might associate hemp with marijuana, industrial regulations require hemp extract to contain less than 0.3% THC—meaning it won't make you feel the same "high" that smoking a joint would. If anything, the experience of taking hemp oil is similar to that of a CBD gummy or tincture, but since hemp oil is a full-spectrum product containing a suite of different phytocannabinoids (whereas CBD only has one), hemp oil can be even more effective at easing stress before it spirals out of control.* mbg's hemp formula contains other relaxing ingredients like hops, rosemary, and black cumin seed too, and it's topped off with vitamin D for immune support.*
While no one product can completely rid the body of stress—especially right now—the reviews of hemp multi+ have been overwhelmingly positive. Since quarantine began, those who have tried it claim that it's helped them feel "more calm and levelheaded," with one reviewer writing that it helps her keep worries in perspective*: "The things that used to get me worked up and send me into a stress spiral are suddenly a little bit less daunting. I still get stressed—don't get me wrong—but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating.*"
In an age when the vast majority of people are weighed down with fear, frustration, and anxiousness, we hope hemp multi+ is one tool that can provide a bit of relief and release.