Naomi Osaka's 2 Favorite Smoothie Recipes To Fuel Her Workouts

Naomi Osaka's Go-To Smoothie Recipe

June 23, 2020 — 2:25 AM

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka knows a thing or two about tough workouts. The 22-year-old has competed in top events all over the world including the US Open, Australian Open, and Toray Pan Pacific Open, among others—plus, in 2018, Osaka became the first Japanese woman to win the Indian Wells Masters in California.

To stay at the top of her game, Osaka works hard and fuel her body strategically. Her go-to meal before and after rigorous workouts: nutrient-packed smoothies. Now, she's sharing her favorite pre- and post-workout smoothie recipes, so you can give the refreshing beverages a try at home.

Oh, and pro tip for sustainable smoothie prep: "My go-to trick is if fruits are starting to go bad," says Osaka, "rather than waste them I cut them up and place in portion sized baggies and freeze so they are ready to go for my shakes."

Super Energy Coconut Smoothie

“This smoothie is my favorite to drink in the morning ahead of a big workout as it allows for a lot of immediate energy," says Osaka, thanks to the combo of chia seeds and a banana. This recipe also includes a variety of fruits, based on your preference. Osaka prefers "strawberries for Vitamin C, blueberries for the antioxidants, and sometimes mangoes for their flavor." In addition to some ice, she adds in BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut for additional nutrients and a liquid base, but you can also swap in a non-dairy milk (oat milk, pea protein milk) or water if needed.

Another pro tip: "A banana is the most important fruit to use frozen," says Osaka, since it creates a creamy, almost ice cream texture. "All other fruit can be fresh or frozen."

Ingredients

  • 1 frozen banana
  • Handful of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and/or mangoes
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 8 oz BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut or Tropical Coconut
  • 3 or more ice cubes

Method

Blend all ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Drink 30 minutes before a workout.

Super Green Coconut Smoothie 

“For my post-workout smoothie, I tend to use more vegetables compared fruits in my pre-workout option," says Osaka. "I like to use a lot of spinach as my base, and then add in cucumbers, lemon, protein powder and BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut." (Again, you can use an alternative liquid, if needed.) To boost the sweetness and cover some of the veggie taste, she likes to add pineapples or apples. "The key with this smoothie is more vegetables than fruit. Adding a spice like ginger gives it some good flavor too. Overall, this one helps me recover and cool down from my toughest of workouts.”

Ingredients

  • 1 cup spinach (the more the better)
  • ½ cucumber, diced
  • Handful of sliced apples and/or pineapples
  • ½ fresh squeezed lemon
  • 8 oz BODYARMOR LYTE Coconut or Tropical Coconut
  • 1 tbsp protein powder
  • 1 tbsp ginger
  • 3 or more ice cubes

Blend all ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Drink after your workout.

