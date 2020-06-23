Naomi Osaka's 2 Favorite Smoothie Recipes To Fuel Her Workouts

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka knows a thing or two about tough workouts. The 22-year-old has competed in top events all over the world including the US Open, Australian Open, and Toray Pan Pacific Open, among others—plus, in 2018, Osaka became the first Japanese woman to win the Indian Wells Masters in California.

To stay at the top of her game, Osaka works hard and fuel her body strategically. Her go-to meal before and after rigorous workouts: nutrient-packed smoothies. Now, she's sharing her favorite pre- and post-workout smoothie recipes, so you can give the refreshing beverages a try at home.

Oh, and pro tip for sustainable smoothie prep: "My go-to trick is if fruits are starting to go bad," says Osaka, "rather than waste them I cut them up and place in portion sized baggies and freeze so they are ready to go for my shakes."