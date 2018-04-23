How To Grow & Care For Hibiscus Flowers

Most types of hibiscus plants can live all year long as long as they're cared for properly. While most hibiscus flowers bloom only in the spring and summer seasons, in the winter months they should be kept in a sunny window if possible (two to three hours of sunlight is ideal), watered only when soil is dry to the touch, and nourished with fertilizer. Beware that heat in your home can create overly dry conditions in the wintertime, in which case your hibiscus plants will require more water in order to survive.

If you notice yellow leaves forming at the top of your hibiscus plant, this could be a sign of dehydration, so give your hibiscus plant extra water if this occurs. If this doesn't help with the yellow leaves, your hibiscus plant could be suffering from root damage, so watch out for that! And if the yellow leaves are forming in the middle of the plant, it could be a sign of overwatering. If that's the case, it's probably best to back off.

February is typically the best time of year to repot your hibiscus plant if it's growing larger, and in the months when it blossoms, feel free to bring it outside and put it in outdoor soil, as long as you keep it nice and moist—it will likely require daily watering (sometimes twice daily) in order to thrive.

If you want your hibiscus plant to produce a lot of flowers, one thing you should be wary of is planting it in a pot that's too deep. If you do this, the hibiscus plant will spend its energy growing new roots instead of blooming, so look for a pot that's not much deeper but is significantly wider than a nursery pot for optimal results. If your plant isn't producing flowers in the months it should be, trying moving it to an area that has more or less light—it could work wonders.