Oh, the allure of the signature scent. Isn’t it magical to enter a room, the smell of sandalwood, or jasmine, or bergamot announcing your arrival? Which, we’ll admit, is a little difficult to accomplish if your perfume wears off after only a couple of hours. It’s a common gripe with clean fragrances: These often don’t have the same longevity as traditional products, as they tend to skip a lot of the preservatives and stabilizers that help the potion last longer—both on the skin and on the shelf.

It’s a small price to pay for safer fragrance but, still, a bummer nonetheless. However! A few handy tricks can help your clean perfume last longer; it just may take some more time getting the most out of the juice. And honestly? Slowing down to connect with your fragrance only adds to the transformative experience—so we’d consider it a total win.