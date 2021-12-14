A quick Google search might leave you with this clever little hack: Spritz on a perfume right after a shower, as the steam helps open up the aroma. Both Chen and Johnston give this tip a stamp of approval, for a couple of reasons: "When you get out of the shower, your skin and body temperature is high," says Johnston (and we know that heat helps diffuse the fragrance). Plus, your skin is clean and free from sweat and excess oil, which can buffer the fragrance. "Your pores are open, and your skin is hydrated naturally from the water—and hydrated skin holds fragrance," notes Johnston.