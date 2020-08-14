Ah, little is more exciting than finding your signature scent—something that just suits you. And with all the variety that comes with fragrance, wading the waters of perfume can often feel like a daunting task. From scent profiles to notes hierarchy—not to mention deciphering between “clean” and “natural” labels—the semantics surrounding fragrance aren’t always totally clear.

Enter: Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum (sometimes written as EDT and EDP). These two labels are often slapped on after the fragrances official name, and actually can help you decode a lot about the product.

Here, we deep dive into what these mean and the differences between them.