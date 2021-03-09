Are You A Social Butterfly? 3 Signs, What It Means & How To Thrive

As you probably guessed, self-care for the social butterfly involves a healthy dose of time management and boundary setting.

Beurkens suggests investing in tools like a daily planner and alarms on your phone to help you stay on top of your commitments. This will ultimately help you stay more relaxed and organized, and benefit those in your social circles too.

"If a social butterfly knows that they tend to be late for work because they stop to chat with people on the train or on the way into the office," she adds, "they should plan ahead to build in time for that behavior so they are still able to arrive to their office on time."

It's also important for butterflies to really consider the times they want to be available—and unavailable—to others, "to avoid becoming consumed with other people’s problems and issues," Beurkens says. This is easier said than done for a social butterfly, "but it’s important to set some boundaries around this for their own mental health," she adds.

And to help manage the impulse to drop what you're doing and hang out with a friend or get on an hour-long FaceTime, Beurkens suggests creating a list of your top priorities that you can check in with.

Haven't finished your online pilates class? Your friend calling can wait! Anything that can help a social butterfly pause to consider the situation before impulsively deciding to hang out with people will be beneficial to them.