For some of us, nothing compares to a good horror film. We know it’s fake of course, and perhaps that’s why it can feel so liberating: We get to expose ourselves to the darkest, scariest side of human nature, without any actual fear of harm or guilt.

But still, why would we enjoy this? And what does it say about us if we love (or hate!) horror movies?

Each person and situation is different of course, but as a clinical psychologist, I have a few thoughts on potential reasons why some of us love nothing more than getting spooked out of our minds by a scary movie.