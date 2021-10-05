They say there's nothing like losing something to make you realize how special it truly is to you. Many of us experienced something similar during a recent outage on Facebook and Instagram—those trusty little "friends" suddenly disappeared for a few hours, and many people quickly realized how integral social media is to our lives.

They're back now, but what can we learn from that brief time when they went offline? I think we can actually glean quite a lot.

Let me begin by saying that after a long time of personally resisting it, I've come to appreciate social media for its potential. I'm also a psychologist on a mission to help people channel distress into energy for self-care. So I've put together the three main categories of reactions I noticed people having in my personal and professional life amid the outage—along with a few tips on how to grow from the insights of each type of response: