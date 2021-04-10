The 3 Age Groups Most Prone To Loneliness, From A Geriatric Neuropsychiatrist

Loneliness does not mean being alone. It refers to subjective distress caused by a feeling that the person doesn't have the companionship they want. You may not feel lonely even when you are by yourself, while another person may feel lonely even while being in the midst of a crowd.

People who are experiencing loneliness may feel like they are left out, they have no one to talk to, or nobody understands them. Other symptoms associated with loneliness include distress, anxiety, unhappiness, depression, fear of going out, reduced physical activity, and sometimes sleep problems.

How does loneliness kill tens of thousands of Americans annually? It increases the risk of many fatal diseases including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, dementia, and depression with opioid abuse and suicides.