Geriatric Neuropsychiatrist

Dilip Jeste, M.D., is a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences, director of the UC San Diego Center for Healthy Aging and author of “Wiser: The Scientific Roots of Wisdom, Compassion, and What Makes Us Good,” with Scott LaFee. The book describes evidence-based findings on the definition, measurement and neurobiology of wisdom as well as its relationship with aging, and interventions to promote wisdom.

Jeste’s main areas of research include schizophrenia, neuropsychiatric interventions, and successful aging. He has published 14 books and over 700 peer-reviewed journal articles. He is Past President of the American Psychiatric Association, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, the West Coast College of Biological Psychiatry, and Founding President of International College of Geriatric Psychoneuropharmacology. He has been a TEDMED speaker and his work is widely cited by news media around the world.