mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
A Neuropsychiatrist Explains How Loneliness & Wisdom Change The Way You Process Information

A Neuropsychiatrist Explains How Loneliness & Wisdom Change The Way You Process Information

Dilip Jeste, M.D.
Geriatric Neuropsychiatrist By Dilip Jeste, M.D.
Geriatric Neuropsychiatrist
Dilip Jeste, M.D., is a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences. His main areas of research include schizophrenia, neuropsychiatric interventions, and successful aging.
The Five Foods That Cause Brain Fog

Image by Tino Renato / Death to the Stock Photo

April 28, 2021 — 10:05 AM
This story is the third of a three-part series on loneliness. In parts one and two, learn more about the symptoms of loneliness and how it affects different age groups, along with how to fight loneliness with wisdom.

You may have heard the statistic that social isolation can be as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Based on my experience as a neuropsychiatrist studying loneliness, I can confirm it is negatively impacting the well-being of individuals and societies around the world. 

A recent study by colleagues and myself found that 76% of adult Californians experienced moderate to severe loneliness. Ten thousand miles away, a different study of older adults in rural China estimated 57% experienced moderate loneliness and 21% moderate to severe loneliness. However, there is hope.

The connection between wisdom and loneliness.

The happier news is that our recent research has consistently found wisdom to be related to loneliness: Wiser people are less likely to be lonely and vice versa. That why I consider wisdom—or more specifically, the traits that define wisdom, such as compassion, self-reflection, and decisiveness—an antidote to loneliness.

Wisdom is, in part, a function of biology, its defining traits associated with distinct regions of the human brain. Wisdom can be measured and modified. We can become wiser, faster—and, in doing so, can help address the challenges of loneliness in ourselves and in society. 

Advertisement

How your brain responds to loneliness & wisdom.

Earlier this year, Jyoti Mishra, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with colleagues and myself, published a paper that described how specific regions of the brain respond to emotional stimuli related to loneliness and wisdom in opposing ways

Participants performed a simple cognitive task (they determined which direction an arrow was pointing on a computer screen) while human faces depicting different emotions appeared in the background. The participants also performed assessments to measure their levels of loneliness and wisdom. 

We found that when the background faces emoted anger, lonelier individuals paid more attention to the threatening stimuli and their cognitive responses were slower. Conversely, wiser individuals who were less lonely performed the simple cognitive task more quickly when the background consisted of happy faces. 

Interestingly, EEGs conducted during the tests showed that a key region of the brain processed visual information differently for the two groups. The temporal-parietal junction (TPJ) integrates information coming from both external and internal sources. This is where theory of mind (ToM) originates, or more simply, your sense of understanding others’ mental states. 

In lonelier participants, the TPJ was more active when they saw angry faces. In wiser people, it was more active in the presence of happy faces.

We also saw greater activity to threatening stimuli among lonelier individuals in the left superior parietal cortex, the brain region important for allocating attention, while in wiser people there was enhanced happy emotion-driven activity in the left insula of the brain, responsible for social characteristics like empathy and compassion.

The takeaway.

These findings further confirm the inverse relationship between loneliness and wisdom, but they also affirm that loneliness and wisdom are not merely the result of subjective biases. Both are products of the mind and the brain. Having biological markers that we can measure in the brain itself can help researchers and clinicians develop new, effective treatments. 

We may be able to help people not only become wiser, but also less lonely.

Advertisement
Dilip Jeste, M.D.
Dilip Jeste, M.D. Geriatric Neuropsychiatrist
Dilip Jeste, M.D., is a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences, director of the UC San Diego Center for Healthy Aging and author of “Wiser: The Scientific Roots of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Is It Normal To Toss & Turn In Your Sleep? We Asked A Specialist

Sarah Regan
Is It Normal To Toss & Turn In Your Sleep? We Asked A Specialist
Integrative Health

This Sleep Aid Is Energizing Enough To Replace Your Morning Coffee

Emma Loewe
This Sleep Aid Is Energizing Enough To Replace Your Morning Coffee
$299.99

Managing Depression

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
Managing Depression
Functional Food

How I Recommend Gently Breaking A Fast, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
How I Recommend Gently Breaking A Fast, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Home

How To Find Your Personal Nature Element & Incorporate It Into Your Space

Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
How To Find Your Personal Nature Element & Incorporate It Into Your Space
Beauty

This Strange Hack Can Help Get A Rubber Band Out Of Your Hair — Without Breakage

Jamie Schneider
This Strange Hack Can Help Get A Rubber Band Out Of Your Hair — Without Breakage
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

A Spiritual Teacher's Daily Ritual To Calm Anxiety (+ Her Go-To Playlist)

Jason Wachob
A Spiritual Teacher's Daily Ritual To Calm Anxiety (+ Her Go-To Playlist)
Personal Growth

I’m A Death Doula & Here’s What It Means To Grieve Mindfully

Alyssa Ackerman
I’m A Death Doula & Here’s What It Means To Grieve Mindfully
Friendships

Get This, Research Finds Gossiping May Actually Be A Good Thing

Eliza Sullivan
Get This, Research Finds Gossiping May Actually Be A Good Thing
Beauty

Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows

Jamie Schneider
Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows
Home

The Energy Clearing Mistake Everyone Makes (That's Easily Fixed)

Sarah Regan
The Energy Clearing Mistake Everyone Makes (That's Easily Fixed)
Beauty

The Best DIY Leave-In Conditioners, Based On Your Hair Type (& How To Use Them)

Alexandra Engler
The Best DIY Leave-In Conditioners, Based On Your Hair Type (& How To Use Them)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-your-brain-processes-loneliness-and-wisdom

Your article and new folder have been saved!