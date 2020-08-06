What Makes Us Feel Lonely Depends On Our Age, Research Finds

For young adults, the most important factor linked to loneliness was how often they were in contact with their friends. Young adults with less education also tended to feel more lonely, which wasn’t the case across other age groups. “Education is more normative for young adults, and they are more likely to be expected to strive for educational goals,” the researchers explain in the paper on their findings.

Early middle-aged adults tended to feel more lonely when they didn’t have a job, which wasn’t the case for other age groups. They also tended to feel more lonely the more contact they had with family members. The researchers suggest that this might be because this life stage is often marked by childcare responsibilities and caring for older relatives, which may not necessarily scratch the social itch.

For late middle-aged adults, frequency of family contact was also associated with loneliness, as was how healthy they felt. Oddly, the healthier they were, the more lonely they felt. The researchers noted that this might be because people in this age range are more likely to have health issues, so not having them might make you feel left out.