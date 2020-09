In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern here is two-fold. On one hand, quarantine orders—on top of an existing loneliness epidemic—have exacerbated these feelings. Simultaneously, people with underlying medical conditions, like type 2 diabetes, are at an increased risk of poor outcomes from the virus.

“'I came up with the idea for the research during UK lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic as I became increasingly aware and interested in how loneliness may affect our health,” Hackett says, “especially as it is likely that many more people were experiencing this difficult emotion during this period.”

Chronic loneliness, triggered by a loss of meaningful, in-person relationships can stimulate the stress system, she explains, and over time degrade the body. The researchers suggest this effect is what leads to an increased risk of diabetes.

Increasing quality connections, even through technology, is critical. Those who are feeling lonely may benefit from prioritizing phone calls or socially-distant interactions with close friends, loved ones, or a mental health professional.