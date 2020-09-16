Loneliness is not only an emotional state, but it can also have major impacts on physical health. Everything from an increase in inflammation, pain, and certain diseases may be caused by loneliness. Now, a new study published in the journal Diabetologia says people who lack quality interpersonal connections could be at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as well.

Researchers from King’s College London analyzed data from 4,112 adults aged 50 years and over. At the start of the study, none of the participants had diabetes and all of their blood sugar levels were within a healthy, normal range. At the end of the study (12 years later), 264 adults developed type 2 diabetes.