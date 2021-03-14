mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Being Gassy Can Actually Be A Good Thing, Says This MD — Here's Why

Being Gassy Can Actually Be A Good Thing, Says This MD — Here's Why

Steven Gundry, M.D.
Cardiologist By Steven Gundry, M.D.
Cardiologist
Steven Gundry, M.D. is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and medical researcher.
Woman holding her stomach and gut

Image by ULAS & MERVE / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 14, 2021 — 12:03 PM

For most of your life, you've likely gone to great lengths to try to avoid gas or have been red­-faced at its presence. Perhaps you've even suffered at times with a painful buildup of gas, a common symptom of conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). But the bad rap intestinal gases have gotten in our culture is not fully deserved.

Why intestinal gas can be good for you.

When produced in the right amounts, new research shows that postbiotic gases play several important roles in the body, including acting as a second set of powerful signaling agents, similar to short-­chain fatty acids. In this way, postbiotic gases invisibly influence infinite amounts of your bodily functions including your inflammation levels, brain clarity, and mitochondrial energy production.

And though they're considered rude to discuss in polite company, the gasotransmitters are possibly even more critical to your energy than the short-chain fatty acids. So, let's air this out, shall we?

Advertisement

Intestinal gas 101

The most abundant intestinal gases in the human body are nitrogen and carbon dioxide. They primarily originate from inhaled air that you swallowed, so most of us who suffer from "gas and bloating" are actually air swallowers from talking and breathing.

However, some gases are produced by bacterial fermentation, like hydrogen, methane, and hydrogen sulfide, as well as the afore­mentioned CO2. These have only very recently joined the league of gasotransmitters led by nitric oxide—the first gasotransmitter "discovered" to be not just a vasodilator but also a signaling molecule used by the microbiome to influence a wide array of bodily functions. This breakthrough discovery garnered a Nobel Prize in 1998. Whoever thought that your gas could be worthy of a Nobel Prize?

OK, so you make some gas, you pass an embarrassing fart that smells like rotten eggs (that's hydrogen sulfide), you play the old Boy Scout trick of lighting it with a BIC lighter (that's hydro­gen gas; think Hindenburg, highly flammable), or you contribute to greenhouse gases like the cows (that's methane gas).

No big deal, you might think; that's just the cost of doing digestion. Except these biome­-generated gases, which it turns out are all constantly sending signals to the cells in your body, are a really big deal.

For example, not only did nitric oxide signaling function get recognized with a Nobel, it actually got an even bigger accolade in 2019, when researchers declared it to be a hitherto unrecognized sophisticated system that "communicates with and controls the host's DNA like a chemical language instead of single words." How's that for impressive?

And methane, which has possibly the worst rap of all gases for its negative effects on climate, is both crucial for proper mitochondrial function and an important modulator of inflammation.

Bottom line.

The gasotransmitters produced in your gut play an incredibly important role in your inner ecosystem as they serve as the primary language of "transkingdom" or interspecies communication: In other words, the cross-talk or operating system between the bacteria in your microbiome and your body's cells.

From the book The Energy Paradox by Steven R. Gundry. Copyright © 2021 by Steven R. Gundry, M.D. Published on March 16, 2021, by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.
Advertisement
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Steven Gundry, M.D., is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and medical...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Check out Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
View the class
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Steven Gundry, M.D., is a renowned heart surgeon, New York Times...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Underrated Food A Functional MD Says Makes You Instantly Hydrated

Jamie Schneider
The Underrated Food A Functional MD Says Makes You Instantly Hydrated
Integrative Health

This Cardiologist Wants You To Up Your Fiber Intake + 4 Go-To Sources

Jason Wachob
This Cardiologist Wants You To Up Your Fiber Intake + 4 Go-To Sources
$1299

Heal With Food

With Multiple Physicians & Experts
Heal With Food
Recipes

A 4-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza You Can Make In Just 10 Minutes

Eliza Sullivan
A 4-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza You Can Make In Just 10 Minutes
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are The 3 Cooking Fats I Always Use

Drew Ramsey, M.D.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are The 3 Cooking Fats I Always Use
Beauty

The Surprising Way You Should Apply Concealer To Fill Out Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way You Should Apply Concealer To Fill Out Fine Lines
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

A Neuroscientist On The (Important) Difference Between Wisdom & Intelligence

Sarah Regan
A Neuroscientist On The (Important) Difference Between Wisdom & Intelligence
Functional Food

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist

Abby Moore
12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist
Love

20 Types Of Kisses & The Meaning Behind Each One, From Experts

Abby Moore
20 Types Of Kisses & The Meaning Behind Each One, From Experts
Motivation

It's Totally Safe To Run In The Rain — Just Don't Make These Mistakes

Kristine Thomason
It's Totally Safe To Run In The Rain — Just Don't Make These Mistakes
Spirituality

Your Horoscope Is In & This Week Is All About New Beginnings

The AstroTwins
Your Horoscope Is In & This Week Is All About New Beginnings
Love

6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On

Sarah Regan
6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-this-md-says-intestinal-gas-can-be-a-good-thing

Your article and new folder have been saved!