Want To Avoid Gas & Bloating At Holiday Parties? Don't Eat This Healthy Food

Whenever a client starts a question with, "This might be TMI, but…" nine times out of 10, it's related to digestion.

Our culture is really uptight about bathroom stuff, but I joke with my clients that having worked in hospitals, I'm pretty much impossible to shock—especially in that realm. If you've ever stayed in a hospital, it might have seemed like every person who came into the room wanted to know if you were passing gas or moving your bowels or making urine. They weren't just being nosy—those are bodily functions that tell us a lot about the state of a person's health.

I get it, though—context matters. Passing gas after surgery is a very good thing because it means your digestive system is waking up from the anesthesia. Passing gas in an elevator, on a date, or at dinner with the in-laws? Not so awesome.

This time of year, I get a lot of questions about what to eat and how to stay on track with healthy eating goals in the midst of an indulgent season, but I also get asked a lot about what not to eat, especially as it relates to avoiding gas and bloating. If you're giving yourself a hard time for being vain, just know that it is totally human to want to feel confident when you're getting dressed up to celebrate the holidays with your nearest and dearest. The good news is that a few short-term tweaks can help.

There are various things that can contribute to gas and bloating, but one big one happens to be a super-healthy food: cruciferous vegetables.

Wait, what?

Hear me out: I generally encourage eating cruciferous veggies as part of your regular diet year-round, but sometimes when a client wants to cut down on gas and bloating before an event, they may want to take a break for a few days. This doesn't mean you have to avoid them completely (what could be more festive than roasted Brussels sprouts this time of year?), but being mindful of when you have them and how much can make a difference in how you feel.

Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale as well as arugula, bok choy, collard greens, radishes, and watercress, among others. They're a great source of important nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and various carotenoids like beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which have been noted for their antioxidant benefits.

Because cruciferous veggies are low in calories but high in fiber, they also may be helpful in staying satisfied and play a role in weight management and supporting stable blood sugar when enjoyed as part of a balanced meal. Phytonutrients found in cruciferous foods have also been shown to reduce inflammation and play a role in cancer prevention.

However, they can be difficult to digest and often cause gas. That funky "rotten egg" smell that lingers when you cook them? That's a result of the sulfur found in these superfoods. Cruciferous vegetables contain glucosinolates, or sulfur-containing chemicals. As glucosinolates break down in the intestines, they form other compounds like hydrogen sulfide, which is why gas passed after eating these foods smells like sulfur.

Cruciferous veggies also contain raffinose, an oligosaccharide that humans actually don't have the enzyme to digest. This means that, since it didn't get digested in the small intestines, when it enters the large intestine undigested, that's where you're likely to experience gas and bloating as bacteria in the intestines start to ferment that undigested food.