Dylan Werner

Author and certified yoga instructor

Dylan Werner is a renowned international yoga instructor and author of The Illuminated Breath. His extensive knowledge of anatomy and physiology and deep understanding of eastern philosophy lends a unique perspective to his teachings. Former US Marine and Iraq War veteran turned city firefighter/paramedic, Dylan left his career to pursue a life of mindfulness, dedicating himself to helping others in their journey towards a more peaceful, harmonious life.

