EMDR Psychotherapist

Deborah L. Korn, Psy.D. is a psychotherapist, teacher, clinical consultant, and researcher who has been on the faculty of the EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) Institute for more than 25 years. She currently serves on the editorial board of the Journal of EMDR Practice and Research and is a regular presenter at the EMDR International Association (EMDRIA) Conference. She, along with Michael Baldwin, co-authored the book Every Memory Deserves Respect, about EMDR therapy. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with her family.