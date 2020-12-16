Remember the "quarandreams" craze early in the pandemic, when everyone realized their dreams were more vivid, more confusing, more full of random people and weird snakes, than ever? Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist who specializes in sleep and sleep disorders, felt it too—and he suspects it has to do with the fact that on average, people are now sleeping in later and spending more time in sleep Stages 3 and 4, where most dreaming happens.

This fall, therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., told us that recording this new vault of dreams can actually improve sleep quality (by helping you reframe and work through alerting nightmares) and provide insights into waking life. Keeping a journal by your bed can help you track the patterns of your dreams and begin the work of applying them. "It's important to write your dreams down as soon as possible after waking up," Ellis told mbg, "because they tend to fade from our memory very quickly."