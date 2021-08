mbg Contributing Writer

Poppy Jamie is an entrepreneur, influencer, and rising star in the mental health and mindfulness space. She launched the Not Perfect podcast and the Happy Not Perfect app after four years of aggregating behavioral studies and developing the app with neuroscientists, researchers, and her neurotherapist mom. She has been featured by the New York Times, Wired, Fast Company, Refinery29, Forbes, Vogue, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, E!, NBC News, and MTV.