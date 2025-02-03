Rigid thoughts, on the other hand, are critical in the worst way—stuck with one point of view that's usually belittling, demanding, and energy-sucking. They lay down the law, as in This is how I've always done it, so I'm going to keep doing it the same way, even if it hurts and I'm struggling. Stiffness of mind is having a fixed outlook—I knew it was going to be like this—that doesn't grow and change and never ask why or what's this based on?