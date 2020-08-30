Bottling occurs when people push aside their emotions to experience forced positivity or gratitude rather than accepting their genuine emotions with compassion. This creates an amplification effect, David says.

"Internal pain doesn't just go away because we choose to ignore it," she explains. "Internal pain is something that we need to actually face."

She compares bottling emotions to holding a heavy stack of books for a long distance. Over time, this becomes exhausting and makes it difficult to see what's directly in front of you—including people who may be willing to help.

"There's a huge amount of mental energy that's focused on pushing stuff away," David adds.