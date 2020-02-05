While it may sometimes be tempting to ignore things that make us sad or upset, this study suggests that acknowledging our feelings and allowing them to flow can be more healthy for our mental and physical states over time

"The research also suggests that not all coping strategies are created equal," said Richard Lopez, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychology at Bard College and lead author of the study, "and that some strategies can backfire and have harmful effects, especially in populations experiencing particularly intense emotions."

According to the researchers, how soon after we experience loss or another highly emotional event that we allow free flow of feelings may matter. Future research will aim to find out how the timing of emotional expression impacts the physical and mental impact of emotional management.

We know inflammation can impact our mental health, and even be a root cause of depression or anxiety, so it's important to ensure that we're not adding to our mental load by increasing anxiety. And if you're struggling with grief and with finding a way to cope, there's so many different strategies available (even yoga might help).