Licensed Therapist

Nedra Glover Tawwab, MSW, LCSW, a licensed therapist and sought-after relationship expert, has practiced relationship therapy for 12 years. She is the founder and owner of the group therapy practice Kaleidoscope Counseling and the author of Set Boundaries, Find Peace.

Tawwab has been recently featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, Psychology Today, Self, and Vice, and has appeared on numerous podcasts, including Don't Keep Your Day Job, Do the Thing, and Therapy for Black Girls.

She runs a popular Instagram account where she shares practices, tools, and reflections for mental health and hosts weekly Q&As about boundaries and relationships. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with her family.