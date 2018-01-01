Entrepreneur and Author

Jessica Zweig is the CEO of the SimplyBe Agency, a premier personal branding firm based in Chicago, serving clients across the globe. She was named a “Personal Branding Expert” by Forbes, a Top Digital Marketer To Watch by INC, and honored with the Gold and Silver Stevie® Award for “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2018 and 2019. Zweig facilitates sold-out workshops and speaks on the power of personal branding to several corporations including Google, Nike, and more. She also hosts the top-ranked marketing podcast The SimplyBe Podcast. Jessica’s debut book, Be: A No Bullsh*t Guide to Increasing Your Self Worth and Net Worth by Simply Being Yourself launched in February 2021 with Sounds True, an imprint of Macmillan.



Zweigh has brought her life-changing and trademarked methodology to clients around the world, taking many from unknown expert to recognized thought leader. In her free time, she loves traveling, meditating, journaling, working out, and reading. She currently lives in Chicago with her husband and two dogs.