How I Redefined Meditation To Be An Attainable Daily Practice

Years ago, before I had ever built a business, crossed an ocean, started up an Instagram account, or even considered the idea of a “personal brand,” I would ride my bike for hours along Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago. I did this practically every day.

I had just moved to the city to become an actress and was waitressing at night, providing me what felt like endless time each day to, well, be with myself. I didn’t realize at the time just how precious that was. Looking back, I now see, my bike rides were my meditations. I felt so connected to my body, my mind, and most of all, my heart during those rides.

As I have gotten older, my time has become more limited, while the emphasis on the importance of meditation has only increased. I often feel legit pressure to sit cross-legged, close my eyes, breathe in through my nose and out through my mouth and, you know, clear my head.

Sometimes I do that, or at least try. But to be frank, I find many traditional meditation practices limiting, confining, and honestly, downright hard to do.