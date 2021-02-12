Open Your Heart (& Strengthen Your Spine) With This Juicy Backbend

As with any backbend, camel is excellent for opening up the front of your body—which makes for some great heart opening! And of course, your spine is sure to get a good workout here, too.

On top of that, Camel can help you feel energized, alleviating fatigue and even mild stress and anxiety. And if you spend a lot of time sitting down (which requires flexing the hip joint), extending your hips in camel is sure to offer you some relief.

There are plenty of great reasons to throw camel pose into the mix during your next yoga sesh, and with Valentine's Day right around the corner, a heart-opening pose is a perfect fit.