6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

If you feel like you're ready for love but haven't found it, your body language may be giving off a different signal. Often, we subconsciously protect our fragile hearts by slightly hunching forward, crossing our arms over our chests, and lowering our gaze.

To invite love into your life, you’ll need to open your heart. That can be a really hard thing to do with your mind, but guess what? Through yoga, you start on the inside with your body — and that’s the first step to making it happen.

Here are six of the easiest heart-opening poses to best prepare yourself to receive love. To increase your love-attracting energy, repeat the words “I am worthy of love” as you breathe deeply and evenly in each pose.