 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

K. Mae Copham
Registered Yoga Teacher By K. Mae Copham
Registered Yoga Teacher
K. Mae Copham is a visual artist, RYT-200 yoga instructor, and the creator of Yoga Teddy Bear.
6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

Image by fizkes / iStock

February 19, 2016

If you feel like you're ready for love but haven't found it, your body language may be giving off a different signal. Often, we subconsciously protect our fragile hearts by slightly hunching forward, crossing our arms over our chests, and lowering our gaze.

To invite love into your life, you’ll need to open your heart. That can be a really hard thing to do with your mind, but guess what? Through yoga, you start on the inside with your body — and that’s the first step to making it happen.

Here are six of the easiest heart-opening poses to best prepare yourself to receive love. To increase your love-attracting energy, repeat the words “I am worthy of love” as you breathe deeply and evenly in each pose.

1. Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

Photo by K. Mae Copham

This is the quintessential heart-opener and can also be done as a supported resting pose using blocks. Lie on your back with your feet together. Tuck your hands under your seat. Press down into your elbows to lift your heart. Arch your spine.

Rest the top of your head on the floor if possible. Breathe deeply and stretch open your lungs. If you have two blocks, place one on the lowest setting between your shoulder blades and the second block under your head on the second-to-highest setting. You should be completely supported and relaxed.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Reverse Table (Ardha Purvottanasana)

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

Photo by K. Mae Copham

sleep support+

sleep support+
Great relationships start with great sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Start seated with your knees bent and your hands on the floor pointed toward your feet. Press your hips up high so that you don’t see your knees anymore. Drop your head, and look up at the stars or look forward. Exhale completely, then inhale deeply while you flex your thighs and press your hips up. Feel free to move gently with your breath, relaxing on the exhale and pressing upward to open your heart with each inhale.

3. Crescent Moon Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

Photo by K. Mae Copham

Begin on your knees, then step one foot forward so that your front leg is at a 90-degree angle. Place your hands on either side of your front foot and slide the other foot back so your legs are wide apart. Put your hands on your front knee and straighten your arms so your spine curves like a crescent moon. If it feels comfortable, reach your arms up and lean back a little. Relax your shoulders. When you inhale, lengthen your spine. When you exhale, reach up and back. Be sure to spend an equal amount of time with your nondominant foot in front — that side needs love too!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

Photo by K. Mae Copham

Begin on your knees. Tilt your head back and lift your chest upward. Press your hands on your lower back for support with your fingertips facing up. Keep your hips over your knees. Your toes can be tucked or untucked. Press your hands down to lengthen your spine and tilt your sacrum forward, and use your inhale to lift your heart toward the sky. If you’re feeling flexible, reach toward your feet, but keep your hips over your knees.

5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

Photo by K. Mae Copham

For those of us who struggle with a full backbend, bridge pose is the perfect answer to getting your spine to arch. Lie on your back. Bend your knees so that your feet are on the ground. Reach your hands toward your heels and try to grab them while using your legs to lift your hips toward the sky. Keep your knees in line like two train tracks, and curve your back like a bridge. If it feels nice, clasp your hands together underneath you and wiggle your shoulder blades together to really maximize the space in your chest.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Standing Star Pose (Utthita Tadasana)

6 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help Bring Love Into Your Life

Photo by K. Mae Copham

This simple and joyous pose is a wonderful reminder that you are made of stardust, that you are a shining light, and that you are absolutely worthy of love. Stand with your legs wide apart and your feet firmly planted in the earth. Stretch your arms wide or up toward the sky. Make yourself look like a big letter “X.” Breathe deeply and imagine you are a big star in the sky, part of a beautiful constellation, a web of stars. Be the star that you are!

Related reads:

If You Only Do 5 Yoga Poses, Do These

10 Yoga Sequences For Every Mood

A Quick Yoga Sequence To Help You Start Your Day

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
K. Mae Copham
K. Mae Copham Registered Yoga Teacher
K. Mae Copham is a visual artist, RYT-200 yoga instructor, and the creator of Yoga Teddy Bear. She is based in NYC. Yoga Teddy Bear invites you to soften your yoga and approach your...

More On This Topic

Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
$129.99

Thyroid Yoga

With Fern Olivia
Thyroid Yoga
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/heart-opening-yoga-poses-to-inspire-love

Your article and new folder have been saved!