Integrative Medicine Doctor

Kenneth Bock M.D., is an internationally recognized pioneer of integrative medicine. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from the State University of New York at Buffalo, Bock went on to earn his M.D. with Honor from the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He is board-certified in Family Medicine, a Certified Nutrition Specialist, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice, the American College of Nutrition, and the American College for Advancement in Medicine.

He is the bestselling author of Healing the New Childhood Epidemics, The Road to Immunity, Natural Relief for Your Child’s Asthma, and The Germ Survival Guide. Over the course of his 35 year career, he has become known for his unique ability to identify and untangle the most complex, multisystem, multisymptom medical cases. His world-renowned private practice, Bock Integrative Medicine, is located in Red Hook, New York, in the beautiful Hudson Valley.