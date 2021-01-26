A Celeb Nutritionist's Trick For Making Big Health Goals More Manageable

Anchors are the weekly appointments you set with yourself that ensure you don’t go an entire week without doing what brings you joy, keeps you sane, or makes you better.

A weekly religious service is a great example; if you go every week, it’s a built-in routine for you, without much anxiety, stress, or effort. You probably aren’t forcing yourself to go to morning mass every day, but a once-a-week appointment creates a simple balance with expectation.

With health and wellness, we tend to overpromise and underdeliver, and we’re either in the routine or out of it. Anchor appointments help to make sure you never fully fall out of a routine.