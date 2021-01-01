In 2021, we’re focusing on joy. After the year we’ve had, cultivating and celebrating small moments of happiness as they come has never felt more cathartic, life-affirming, and essential to lasting well-being. In the coming weeks, we’re going to laugh, experience new things, and revamp stale aspects of daily life. Come back each day for a new “Resolution Joy” installment, where you’ll find inspiration and expert-backed advice, free classes, and dare-we-say fun activities.

This past year cracked us open ways we never expected. Our communities shrank, uncertainty and grief were rampant, and life as we knew it was turned on its head. We had to redefine so much, including our relationship to health and well-being, and even still, it was apparent there was an essential ingredient missing, preventing us from true healing: joy.

We can’t begin to heal ourselves, our families, or our communities without experiencing joy. Those often-tiny moments speak to the soul, helping define our life and our values. For this reason, our New Year’s program will not focus on nutrition or movement, as we typically do. Instead, mindbodygreen’s only resolution will be to help you cultivate small moments of joy as a way to achieve lasting well-being.

Let us be clear: good nutrition, movement, and sleep habits are, of course, vital aspects to health, and there are thousands of mindbodygreen articles on these very topics. Even if you’re following all the “right” wellness protocols, however, true health and well-being will be elusive if you are living a life that doesn’t align with your values. Which is why “Resolution Joy” will shine a light on this under-represented tool to greater fulfillment.

So, how do we connect to these blissful belly laughs? Well, there’s definitely no blueprint. Just like you can’t calendar in time to “find your purpose,” joy will be hard to come by if it becomes another item on your wellness to-do list. For “Resolution Joy,” we’ll be combining expert-backed advice and ideas, coupled with free classes and experiences, to help you tap into your inner you. You’ll be getting to know your inner child and retraining your brain to find enjoyment in the things you already do.

How will I be cultivating joy this January? I’m inspired by a Picasso quote, “All children are artists. The problem is how to remain an artist once one grows up,” so I’m looking for inspiration from my 3 year-old daughter, Ellie. As a born-and-bred Californian still adjusting to New York winters, I appreciate Ellie’s enthusiasm for winter (and literally every change in season) and am making time for sledding and ice-skating.

So here we go. Time to have some fun!