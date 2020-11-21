Try This Yoga Instructor's One Super Simple Way To Make Every Day More Mindful

In our current golden age of wellness it’s widely acknowledged that the mind and body are interconnected. We openly discuss our mental health, and many of us maintain practices like meditation and yoga that draw on ancient wisdom to promote the mind-body connection.

We are living in a time of incredible opportunity when it comes to wellness. Yet, while we understand the mind-body connection intellectually, we are completely out of touch with its application. We struggle with how to live in a way that facilitates mental and physical balance—a concept I discuss in my upcoming book Clean Mind, Clean Body.

We feel burdened by the pressure to appear “well” to the world, documenting our lives on social media, sharing an airbrushed version of reality with the world for validation. We subscribe to the cult of “crazy busy,” bragging about our stress and wearing our sleep deprivation as a badge of honor. We throw around buzzwords like “self-care,” but we don’t understand the true meaning of wellness.