Electrolytes is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but many of us aren’t entirely clear as to what, exactly, they are.

Electrolytes are compounds that produce positive or negative ions when they’re dissolved in water. They just so happen to also play an important role in our health, regulating anything from nerve function to the fluid balance in our cells to blood pressure and the pH balance in our bodies.

The major electrolytes are sodium, potassium, calcium, bicarbonate, magnesium, chloride, and phosphate, but there are also other trace minerals and elements that play a role in optimal hydration.

And before you pick up a bright blue bottle of who-knows-­what’s-­in­-it electrolyte drink, you should know that most electrolyte drinks are chock full of artificial or regular sugar, preservatives, and artificial colors and preservatives—ingredients we’re most definitely avoiding during the 4-Week Flexible Fasting Plan and hopefully beyond.