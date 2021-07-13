I've Interviewed Hundreds Of Elders: This Is The Key To Purposeful Aging

Purpose is a verb; it is a path and a practice. The idea is that any number of practices can help a person avoid or handle a late-life crisis, just so long as the person commits consistently to those practices.

For instance, the practice of journaling can help us better understand ourselves but only if we journal on a regular basis. Engaging in real conversation with family and friends is a way of developing a better sense of what matters to us, but we have to actually have the conversations in order to achieve those insights. Writing a purpose statement gives us an aim, a compass to guide our actions in support of our deepest convictions. Unless we literally write down that purpose statement, however, our direction remains unclear.

The same goes for the practice of growing old on purpose. We have to do the things that enable us to do the thing we're trying to do. Once again, purpose is a verb. Having a purpose is great, but consistent practice is required.

The good news is that later life can be the perfect time to commit to such practices since there are likely to be fewer obstacles in the way of our doing so. We're apt to no longer have the excuses, like a busy work schedule or a long daily commute, that enabled us to avoid committing ourselves earlier in our lives.

All of this is to make the obvious point that there's no time like the present. Sometimes, as we get older, we're inclined to think that it's too late to grow older—to get started doing something new—and besides, why not just relax and enjoy life as we know it?

Point taken.

On the other hand, our recognition that the time we have left is limited can be a spur to action. Knowing that we have limited years remaining to grow in some aspect of our life may be the inspiration to finally do so.