What This Psychologist Wants You To Consider Before Jumping In A New Relationship

Despite wanting the perfect relationship, time after time we can find ourselves choosing the wrong person. We fall into the trap of the charmer or the ladies' man, flattered by the attention and convincing ourselves that we’re the one they'll settle down with. In turn, we become frustrated as we try to adjust ourselves, or force them to change, in order for the relationship to work. We pick the person who “looks good on paper,” but we don’t have the chemistry or emotional connection that we need. We pick the person who’s not bringing that much to the table, leaving us to pick up the slack, because being next to a warm body beats being alone. Then there can be the pressure of the biological clock if we want to have children, which can lead us to make additional sacrifices and concessions in our selection of a mate.

We play mind games with ourselves, exaggerating the positives and minimizing the negatives in order to rationalize the dubious choices that we make. Having a partner can be seen as a badge of honor, and when we don’t have one, well, we’ve lost. All the while we are trying to meet the pressure filled expectations of what we believe our lives are supposed to look like.