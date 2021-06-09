5 Things To Keep In Mind On A First Date, From A Relationship Expert

Have you given thought to your deal-breakers and non-negotiables? They're important! If they seemingly meet your standards, great. But if not, "Just recognize this is not the person for you," Hallett says.

If you don't want to date someone who smokes, doesn't have the same faith as you, or anything else that really matters, don't expect them to change for you, she says.

