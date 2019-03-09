Why Do We Get So Anxious At The Start Of A New Relationship?

The beginning of a relationship is full of butterflies—beautiful, excitable creatures whose colorful wings bat frantically against the walls of your stomach. Though, as romantic as that all sounds, sometimes the fluttering isn't a giddy reaction at all; instead, it's an uneasiness that stems from something called early relationship anxiety.

Whenever you make a connection with someone—be it a potential significant other or friend—you tend to put your best foot forward and present the best version of yourself. But no one is perfect, and the closer you get to another person, the more you start to peel back the layers and reveal the many dimensions of your personality. The same rings true for your partner, and according to licensed psychotherapist Dr. Siobhan D. Flowers, the early relationship anxiety phenomenon is rooted in the anticipation of the unknown.

"Relationship anxiety refers to the feelings one often associates with getting to know someone for the first time on a romantic level," Flowers tells mbg. It's "an innate desire to be 'liked' and 'accepted,'" she says, adding that it's a "very common" anxiety. Common, but not exactly healthy.