Do You Have Relationship Anxiety? Here's How To Tell

At its core, anxiety is about fear—and a certain discomfort with things out of a person's control. This translates to relationships if, for whatever reason, we've learned that we can't trust the people closest to us. Whether by a parent or a partner, when we get hurt, it can sometimes skew our perception moving forward. This is the basis of attachment theory.

"We all see our experience through a unique lens," Moran says. "If we grew up with parents that we feel weren't really there for us or that really hurt us, or we felt betrayed by them or felt we couldn't be who we are," he explains, these wounds will get triggered in our intimate relationships. Our past experiences may lead us to distrust others or feel reluctant to get close to anyone because you've learned that people you love can hurt you or abandon you.

The way we were parented is understood to be linked to our attachment style, and those with an anxious attachment style will often struggle with trusting and opening up in a relationship—especially if their partner's attachment style isn't compatible with theirs. (Anxious attachment and avoidant attachment, together, can cause some miscommunications!) Additionally, if you've experienced manipulation, cheating, or abuse from a partner, that can affect how you approach your relationships going forward as well.

Lastly, those with low self-esteem and low self-worth may feel relationship anxiety because things like a slow text back can trigger fears that they're not good enough for their partner or their partner has decided they don't like them anymore.