Do you sometimes feel insecure and uncomfortable in your own body? Many of us do. A lack of self-love can stem from growing up in a family where love was conditional, being in a partnership where you weren't valued, or a number of other triggers. If you've been feeling insecure and out of sorts lately, know that you're not alone. And know that there are strategies that you can use to come back to yourself.

Here are 10 signs that insecurity is getting in the way of your life, and ideas about how to turn it into acceptance. This advice is not a replacement for therapy or other mental health services: If negative feelings persist or you are considering self-harm, seek outside support.