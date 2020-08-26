4 Reasons I Struggle To Say No & How I'm Overcoming Them

I've never been good at saying "no." People pleasing, compulsive compassion, Wonder Womaning, Parker Posey party girling, and exaggerated empathy have long led to cycles of overdrive followed by burnout. These imbalanced ways of reacting to the world are definitely learned behavior.

Growing up, I got plenty of messages about being a caretaker and putting others first while also being successful and sexy-Enjoli (look it up, millennials). But I am a grown-ass woman now and am learning to say "no." My friend Maria uses the phrase "Inner No-ing." I say, say "yes" to Inner No-ing. "No" is a complete sentence.