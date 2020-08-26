mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth

4 Reasons I Struggle To Say No & How I'm Overcoming Them

Sebene Selassie
mbg Contributor By Sebene Selassie
mbg Contributor
Sebene Selassie has studied Buddhism for over 30 years and received a bachelor's from McGill University in Religious and Women’s Studies and a master's from the New School, where she focused on cultural studies and race.
Distressed woman against colorful background

Image by Diane Villadsen / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 26, 2020 — 12:32 PM

I've never been good at saying "no." People pleasing, compulsive compassion, Wonder Womaning, Parker Posey party girling, and exaggerated empathy have long led to cycles of overdrive followed by burnout. These imbalanced ways of reacting to the world are definitely learned behavior.

Growing up, I got plenty of messages about being a caretaker and putting others first while also being successful and sexy-Enjoli (look it up, millennials). But I am a grown-ass woman now and am learning to say "no." My friend Maria uses the phrase "Inner No-ing." I say, say "yes" to Inner No-ing. "No" is a complete sentence.

Why I've struggled to say no.

But why is it so hard to say it? And mean it? For me, there are a few things operating (they feed into and on each other):

Advertisement

1. The need to please.

This one is my kryptonite. I have a voracious need for approval. It's wound up closely with number two but is more outwardly focused—it's about the actions I take more than the messages I receive/interpret. In the past, the need to please had me accepting almost every invitation that I received.

2. Fear of rejection.

It's embarrassing how much positive feedback buoys me and how much criticism cuts. I'm not the only one: I have a friend who remembers nothing of the multiple good reviews written about her artistic project from twenty-plus years ago, but she can quote entire sentences from the one bad review (from a shitty publication). The need to belong is wired into us for survival. And maybe it's been taken a little too far-we will not be eaten by wild animals if we don't go to someone's birthday gathering.

Advertisement

3. FOMO, aka greed

"Fear of missing out" is really an acronym for greed. And greed is really a not-so-smart strategy for dealing with the impermanence and unreliability of life. If I distract myself with all the things to do, the things to visit, the things to read/watch/eat/consume, maybe that will keep suffering at bay (um, nope). A smarter strategy is, as Suzuki Roshi describes, "accepting that things go away."

4. The pull of culture and my own conditioning.

The Buddhist path (or any spiritual practice) is described as "going against the stream." That's how the Buddha described it 2,600 years ago, and there was no social media then. Now it's like going against the tsunami. It's hard not to be pulled by the messages of our time, including hyperproductivity and overwhelm as norms (even badges of pride).

Advertisement

Where I'm focusing my no's.

Here are four areas where I am focusing my no's (and they are also messily interrelated):

  1. No to obligations: not saying yes to things out of guilt or shame.
  2. No to (the need for) confirmations: not needing approval for every decision.
  3. No to distractions: not allowing my attention to get hijacked by the priorities of others.
  4. No to compulsions: not allowing my decisions to be determined by unhealthy habits and patterns.

All of these require me to cultivate awareness and presence, which requires me to slow down, which requires me to create space and time for meditation or other contemplative practices. "No" requires pausing. Pausing is a radical "no."

As a young adult, I explored transgressive spaces and acts and was exposed to boundary pushing in every domain. I remember wondering at nineteen or twenty what (if anything) would seem truly radical once all the boundaries had been challenged in work and art and sex and life?

Today, the most radical act I can imagine for myself is to love myself with abandon, to indulge in self-care with no sense of guilt or obligation. No consuming. No constructing. No compulsion. Just being—followed by a long nap.


Excerpt from YOU BELONG by Sebene Selassie, reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright (c) 2020.

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sebene Selassie
Sebene Selassie mbg Contributor
Sebene Selassie has studied Buddhism for over 30 years and received a bachelor's from McGill University in Religious and Women’s Studies and a master's from the New School, where she...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The Most Romantically Compatible Life Path Numbers In Numerology

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
The Most Romantically Compatible Life Path Numbers In Numerology
Spirituality

7 Simple Ways To Find Micro-Moments Of Self-Care When You're Low On Time

Sarah Regan
7 Simple Ways To Find Micro-Moments Of Self-Care When You're Low On Time
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Integrative Health

This Type Of Movement Can Improve Heart Disease Symptoms, Says New Study

Abby Moore
This Type Of Movement Can Improve Heart Disease Symptoms, Says New Study
Love

What Does It Mean When Your Husband Doesn't Want Sex Anymore?

Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
What Does It Mean When Your Husband Doesn't Want Sex Anymore?
Beauty

Halle Berry's DIY Balancing Mask Is An Easy At-Home Facial: How To Make It

Jamie Schneider
Halle Berry's DIY Balancing Mask Is An Easy At-Home Facial: How To Make It
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Best Way To Clean Your Makeup Sponges + The Viral Hack To Skip

Alexandra Engler
The Best Way To Clean Your Makeup Sponges + The Viral Hack To Skip
Home

Are Coffee Grounds Good For Plants?Here's What The Experts Say

Emma Loewe
Are Coffee Grounds Good For Plants?Here's What The Experts Say
Mental Health

Why Millennials & Gen Z Struggle The Most With Mental Health Right Now, From A Neuropsychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Why Millennials & Gen Z Struggle The Most With Mental Health Right Now, From A Neuropsychiatrist
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Integrative Health

Yes, You Can Breathe Your Way To Better Sleep: This Expert Explains How

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Breathe Your Way To Better Sleep: This Expert Explains How
Integrative Health

Always Feel Groggy In The Mornings? This Expert-Approved Supplement Can Help

Emma Loewe
Always Feel Groggy In The Mornings? This Expert-Approved Supplement Can Help
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/4-reasons-its-hard-to-say-no-and-how-to-overcome-them

Your article and new folder have been saved!