Psychologist

Ethan Kross, Ph.D is one of the world’s leading experts on controlling the conscious mind. An award-winning professor in the University of Michigan’s top ranked Psychology Department and Ross School of Business, Kross studies how the conversations people have with themselves impact their health, performance, decisions and relationships., Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It is his first ever book.

After graduating magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, Kross earned his Ph.D. in psychology from Columbia University and completed a post-doctoral fellowship in social-affective neuroscience to learn about the neural systems that support self-control. He moved to the University of Michigan in 2008, where he founded the Emotion & Self Control Laboratory.

His research has been published in Science, The New England Journal of Medicine, and The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, among other peer-reviewed journals. Kross has participated in policy discussion at the White House and has been interviewed on CBS Evening News, Good Morning America and NPR’s Morning Edition. His pioneering research has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, Harvard Business Review, USA Today, The Economist, The Atlantic, Forbes, and Time.



He currently lives in Ann Arbor with his wife and two daughters.