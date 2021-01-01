mbg Contributor

Erin McMorrow, PhD, holds a doctorate in policy, planning, and development from the University of Southern California, studied political and social thought at the University of Virginia, and served as the director of housing policy with the Los Angeles Coalition to End Hunger and Homelessness.

She is the author of Grounded: A Fierce, Feminine Guide to Connecting to the Soil and Healing from the Ground Up (Sounds True, March 2021), as well as a certified yoga teacher, craniosacral therapist, and entrepreneur living in Los Angeles. For more, visit erinmcmorrow.com.