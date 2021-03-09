7 Ways To Live Regeneratively (That Have Nothing To Do With Farming)

Transforming our connection to the soil and healing from the ground up requires us to remember the connection between our bodies, our roots, and all of life.

We have real work to do when it comes to reversing the climate crisis. The first step is to remember who we are and where we came from. As we remember our connection to the soil and our souls, we remember our innate power, and as we do that we can heal our energetic body systems, as well as the systems of the earth.

The way home is back into ourselves—into our inner work that creates our ability to express the outward solutions necessary and co-create together. Finding our sacred sexuality, reconnecting to our true power, maintaining healthy boundaries, and communicating honestly is the way to healing our planet in time.