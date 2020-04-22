How To Talk About Masturbation When Stuck At Home With Your Partner

"I like to think of masturbation as one of those activities that couples can do independently of one another to keep the 'pilot light' of their desire burning, helping to sustain attraction to one another over time," Muñoz says. "It can create the psychic space needed to keep couples sexually differentiated, just distant enough to help couples continually find sex with one another interesting and worth re-engaging in over and over again as they do their own 'sexual research' through masturbation with their own bodies. As Esther Perel has said of eroticism, 'Fire needs air.' Masturbation can provide some of that 'air' or space."