How To Talk About Masturbation When Stuck At Home With Your Partner

For most of us, masturbation is an incredibly private, personal activity. We've been masturbating in private for all our lives. That's how we're used to doing it. Even pre-COVID, moving in with a partner has always introduced that awkward tension of trying to furtively figure out what to do about your dub time: get comfortable doing it in your partner's presence, accept defeat and give it up completely, or figure out how to continue doing it in secret.

If you've fallen into the lattermost camp up until now, quarantining has probably not been treating you kindly.

But here's the thing: You really shouldn't have to put up with forgoing your solo sex practice, especially at a time like this when we need all the self-care we can get. Masturbation provides stress relief, relaxation, and a sense of control over one's own pleasure. And you deserve to have pleasure, now as much as ever.

As much as we love the idea of couples being shackled up together and rekindling their sex life, the reality is that many people's libidos don't respond well to stress and uncertainty. That means we may not be in the mood for partnered sex at all, no matter how much more time we may be spending lounging on the couch together.

But masturbation can often feel like an easier, lower-pressure way to access many of the physical and psychological benefits of orgasms, including a dose of feel-good oxytocin, lower anxiety, and a boost to our immune systems.