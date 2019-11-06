A ritual is a meaningful behavior we practice regularly. We seldom think about whether we feel like doing a particular routine; we simply get up, brush our teeth, start the coffee, and walk the dog.

Native Hawaiians practice a sunset ceremony every night: As the sun goes down, participants stand facing the ocean and silently reflect on the day. Did they keep their promises, do good work, and take that ocean swim they'd said they would? Which moments were touching, happy, or sad during the day? As the sun meets the ocean, that day, with its disappointments and its victories, is released as they await the dawn and the chance to begin again.

We develop rituals in our relationship without even thinking about it. One person makes dinner; the other cleans. We start each Saturday going to our favorite coffee house. Our partner brings us a cup of tea in the morning before they leave for work. Some people have wordless rituals for letting their partner know they want to make love, such as lighting a special candle.

Rituals comfort and nurture us. They become something we can count on no matter what is going on in our lives. Making regular time to connect with our partner is not only the soul food of love, but it maintains us through the stormy and frosty seasons of our relationships. Meaningful gifts and memorable trips are touching, standout moments in a relationship; however, it's the steady sprinkle of smaller moments of kindness and care that create a trusting and healthy relationship.

One of the most common complaints couples express is not having enough time to work on—and enjoy—their relationship. We don't need extravagant nights out to stay connected. Sharing a hot tub, simple date nights, and setting aside short moments during each day when we come together and move apart are even more important than the more dramatic things like climbing Machu Picchu or taking a Mediterranean cruise. Setting the intention to have a morning check-in or an evening exchange about the highs and lows of your day, and following through, can make a huge difference in your relationship.

Even a hug can make all the difference. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University found that couples who hug each other on the same day they have a fight tend to be less upset about the fight. Think of it as an insurance policy. If you hug and don't fight, it will feel great. If you hug and do fight, you will get over it much more quickly! It may feel like the last thing you want to do if you've argued, but think about the science: the oxytocin (the cuddle chemical) released in hugging softens your heart, allowing you to get over the trouble more quickly.