Levels of Yin and Yang in our environment naturally vary throughout the day. In the morning, as the sun rises and we start to wake up, we enter into a more Yang phase. The most Yang time of day is 11:00am to 1:00pm, when there is maximum sunlight. Sunlight will pause the melatonin production that began the night before, and it will also spur the body to produce vitamin D, which helps with mood and metabolic functions. If we don’t get the restful sleep, it will manifest as being tired and wired by this Yang energy.

Following the movement and rhythm of day, in the evening the body will naturally move into a Yin phase. The parasympathetic dominance that facilitates restorative sleep will kick in. The most Yin time of day is 11:00pm to 1:00am. When the sun begins to set, melatonin is secreted, which signals the body to start slowing down and going to sleep.

The problem of modern life is that we tend to ignore and override the natural body’s inclination for Yin, for rest. This can result in racing thoughts when it is time to sleep; an example of Yang energy when it is time for Yin.

Being in the rhythm with nature helps us be in the flow with our own internal clock and the body’s ability to maintain homeostasis. For inspiration on how to do so, we can look to the seasons.

The most Yang time of the year is summer, when people that tend to spend a lot of time in their own heads and may find it difficult to get to bed. The warmth and sunlight makes many people feel happier and have more energy so there is the propensity to stay out later and get less sleep.

The most Yin time of the year is Winter, when the cooler weather and reduced light influence us to start the process of slowing down. Animals go into hibernation to conserve their energy during this time, and naturally we humans feel the need to rest and retreat as well.

The Yin and Yang of our bodies remind us that we are always in sync with the movement of the sun and moon, the transition of light and dark, the change in seasons, the cycle of life.

We can use this knowledge to promote better sleep by seeking steadiness within during seasonal changes. In winter, channeling Yang by getting outside, exercising, and receiving acupuncture can offset some symptoms of seasonal affective disorder like depression. In summer, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and keeping your bedroom cool and dark can help bring on the Yin.

Like so many other things, better sleep is really all about balance.