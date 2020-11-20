mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Ying & Yang For Sleep: How This Ancient Philosophy Can Apply To Bedtime

Ying & Yang For Sleep: How This Ancient Philosophy Can Apply To Bedtime

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA
Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine Practitioner By Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA
Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine Practitioner
Tsao-Lin, has over 18 years of experience as an expert in alternative and Chinese medicine.
Couple in bed

Image by ALBERTO BOGO / Stocksy

November 20, 2020 — 10:05 AM

It is estimated 100 million Americans (one-third of the population) are sleep deprived and getting less than 6 hours of sleep per night. Poor sleep has been linked to many chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, dementia, and chronic pain.

Yin and Yang is a main principle in the practice of Chinese medicine and it can be applied to all aspects of our life and health—including our sleep.

How do Yin and Yang relate to sleep?

"Yin" is associated with words like cool, soft, slow, dark, nighttime feminine, deep, downward, and inward. It's tied to the element of water and the energy of the moon. "Yang" represents all things heat, speed, movement, light, daytime, masculine, upward, and outward. It relates to the element of fire and the energy of the sun.

It is important to note that it is Yin and Yang, not Yin or Yang. One can't exist without the other. There is always a bit of Yin within the Yang and Yang within the Yin, as represented by the recognizable TaiJi symbol (below). Yin and Yang represent a dynamic balance of opposing but complementary life forces known as Qi.

yin and yang symbol

Image by mbg Creative

From the Chinese Medicine perspective, sleep problems are caused by a Yin and Yang imbalance. 

To understand this from a more western scientific paradigm we can look at Yin and Yang balance within the body as homeostasis. The sympathetic nervous system has more Yang in nature and the parasympathetic nervous system has more Yin in nature. When these two forces are in balance, it's easier to fall asleep naturally and stay asleep throughout the night.

Advertisement

How to balance Yin & Yang for consistently better sleep.

Levels of Yin and Yang in our environment naturally vary throughout the day. In the morning, as the sun rises and we start to wake up, we enter into a more Yang phase. The most Yang time of day is 11:00am to 1:00pm, when there is maximum sunlight. Sunlight will pause the melatonin production that began the night before, and it will also spur the body to produce vitamin D, which helps with mood and metabolic functions. If we don’t get the restful sleep, it will manifest as being tired and wired by this Yang energy.

Following the movement and rhythm of day, in the evening the body will naturally move into a Yin phase. The parasympathetic dominance that facilitates restorative sleep will kick in. The most Yin time of day is 11:00pm to 1:00am. When the sun begins to set, melatonin is secreted, which signals the body to start slowing down and going to sleep.

The problem of modern life is that we tend to ignore and override the natural body’s inclination for Yin, for rest. This can result in racing thoughts when it is time to sleep; an example of Yang energy when it is time for Yin.

Being in the rhythm with nature helps us be in the flow with our own internal clock and the body’s ability to maintain homeostasis. For inspiration on how to do so, we can look to the seasons.

The most Yang time of the year is summer, when people that tend to spend a lot of time in their own heads and may find it difficult to get to bed. The warmth and sunlight makes many people feel happier and have more energy so there is the propensity to stay out later and get less sleep.

The most Yin time of the year is Winter, when the cooler weather and reduced light influence us to start the process of slowing down. Animals go into hibernation to conserve their energy during this time, and naturally we humans feel the need to rest and retreat as well.

The Yin and Yang of our bodies remind us that we are always in sync with the movement of the sun and moon, the transition of light and dark, the change in seasons, the cycle of life. 

We can use this knowledge to promote better sleep by seeking steadiness within during seasonal changes. In winter, channeling Yang by getting outside, exercising, and receiving acupuncture can offset some symptoms of seasonal affective disorder like depression. In summer, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and keeping your bedroom cool and dark can help bring on the Yin.

Like so many other things, better sleep is really all about balance.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA
Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine Practitioner
Tsao-Lin, has over 18 years of experience as an expert in alternative and Chinese medicine. She is the founder of Integrative Healing Arts which utilizes Chinese medicine, acupuncture,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Scientists Find Women Who Eat This Diet Can Lower Their Risk Of Diabetes By 30%

Abby Moore
Scientists Find Women Who Eat This Diet Can Lower Their Risk Of Diabetes By 30%
Integrative Health

How Nicotinamide Riboside Can Promote Energy & Cognitive Function Right Now*

Alexandra Engler
How Nicotinamide Riboside Can Promote Energy & Cognitive Function Right Now*
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Meditation

The Real Reason You Get Antsy During Meditation, From A Psychologist

Jamie Schneider
The Real Reason You Get Antsy During Meditation, From A Psychologist
Integrative Health

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs

Abby Moore
How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs
Food Trends

You're Storing Your Nut Butter Wrong: This Trick Will Make It Better

Eliza Sullivan
You're Storing Your Nut Butter Wrong: This Trick Will Make It Better
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The One Product Beauty Insiders Love For An On-The-Go Glow

Jamie Schneider
Found: The One Product Beauty Insiders Love For An On-The-Go Glow
Spirituality

How To Navigate This (Extra Weird) Holiday Season As An Empath

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To Navigate This (Extra Weird) Holiday Season As An Empath
Friendships

How To Become A Pro At Making New Friends As An Adult, From MDs & PhDs

Sarah Regan
How To Become A Pro At Making New Friends As An Adult, From MDs & PhDs
Spirituality

December's Rare Celestial Event Is So Big, Astrologers Are Already Prepping

The AstroTwins
December's Rare Celestial Event Is So Big, Astrologers Are Already Prepping
Home

Here's How To Dry All Those Herbs That Are About To Go Bad, From An Herbalist

Sarah Regan
Here's How To Dry All Those Herbs That Are About To Go Bad, From An Herbalist
Home

11 Ways To Use Vinegar For Cleaning (Like, Everything) Around The House

Sarah Regan
11 Ways To Use Vinegar For Cleaning (Like, Everything) Around The House
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ying-and-yang-for-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!