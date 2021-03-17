Grab your journal or a separate sheet of paper to complete the following exercise.

When boundaries are violated, it’s critical to have a conversation about what happened and how you felt about it. Because we can’t control others, we must focus on what we will say or what actions we can take if the violation is repeated. Read the scenario and consider what you would do or say when a time boundary is violated:

Scenario: You’re under a critical deadline at work. One of your team members asks you for help on one of their projects.

Journal: Consider what you would do or say to set a boundary in this scenario.