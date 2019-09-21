The first trimester of my pregnancy was, not surprisingly, a period of significant transition on many levels. At times, I felt as if I wouldn't make it out in one piece. These 90 or so days involved the classic symptoms, including sudden nausea, intense food aversions, exhaustion with seemingly no end, and an extreme lack of desire to do anything "productive." The hardest part? Ironically, as someone who has made a living out of teaching other people self-care practices, I found myself struggling with the idea of caring for myself.

In fact, on most days throughout my early pregnancy, the act of self-caring felt near impossible—almost laughable. In a matter of days, I had gone from a kale-eating, superfood-loving, highly productive individual to, well, the complete opposite. I didn't eat anything green for two months. I canceled my Pilates classes. I never thought twice about my extreme gluten consumption. I was horizontal in bed most of the time.

There were a handful of times in those early days when I felt wracked with guilt because I had strayed too far from my usual routine. I felt I wasn't nourishing myself (or my growing baby) in the ways I thought I should. The truth was I couldn't do it; I was too tired.

Today, I've had some time to reflect on what self-care means—and how I can continue to practice it when I'm too tired to care. Self-care isn't a practice we reserve for the days we have extra time on our hands or a surplus of money to splurge on a fancy massage. It's not something we only call on after we're well-rested or while on vacation. No, self-care is an act that we must prioritize daily to help us feel like our best selves. It's an act that can empower us to show up as the healthiest version of ourselves, for ourselves. From there, once our cups are full, we can show up for others from our overflow at our discretion.

Without an active self-care practice, it's possible to feel quicker to anger, resentment, and frustration with ourselves and those around us. We must continue to care for our needs, even in the smallest of ways, especially when it's the last thing we feel like doing.

It's important to remember that self-care isn't always glamorous. It's found in the moments we communicate our needs, stand up for ourselves, release emotional baggage, and speak up for what's bothering us.

So, how do you overcome the blocks stopping you from self-caring when you're too tired to care?