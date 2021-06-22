mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Why Jessamyn Stanley Wants You To Simplify Your Breathwork Routine

Why Jessamyn Stanley Wants You To Simplify Your Breathwork Routine

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Why Jessamyn Stanley Wants You To Simplify Your Breathwork Routine

Image by mbg Creative X Cornell Watson

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 22, 2021 — 10:10 AM

A few times a day, my smart watch buzzes to tell me to breathe. Admittedly, I used to shrug off the notification and continue on with whatever I was doing. I never thought the simple act of paying attention to my inhales and exhales could compare to a capital-b Breathwork routine like box breathing or Nadī Shodhana, since it didn't require a timed manipulation of the breath. I assumed something I considered so basic could never do that much for me—until yoga teacher and author Jessamyn Stanley showed me otherwise. In her new book, Yoke: My Yoga of Self Acceptance, Stanley spends a whole chapter describing why breathing at your normal pace is one of the most powerful and healing breaths of them all.

Why simple can be best when it comes to breathwork:

Yoke applies yogic lessons to everyday life through a series of sometimes funny, always unflinchingly honest essays. The breathwork chapter is all about using the breath to connect to prana, the unseen energy that unites everything around us. And all you really need to do to access it is pay attention to your inhales and exhales through the nose. That's it.

For anyone who questions how something as seemingly simple as sitting down and breathing could ever be beneficial, Stanley says that though this process is automatic, it's also incredibly complex. "Breathing is work and breathing is hard," Stanley says on a call with mindbodygreen. "So much of the real power of breathing is not even in the inhales or the exhales themselves: It's in the retention of breath, in those spaces at the beginning and the end."

Stanley finds that paying attention to those brief pauses between inhale and exhale can feel uncomfortable, even alarming. But, she says, "all the answers are in that space."

While Stanley first started tuning into the breath to deepen her physical yoga postures, she's found that the real power comes when she does it off the mat. "Returning to my breath has kept me out of so much trouble," she says. Whenever she feels stressed, angry, ashamed, resentful, or any other overwhelming emotion, connecting to breath—not necessarily through a formal practice, but a quick look inwards—can bring her back to herself every time.

In this excerpt from the Yoke audiobook, Stanley guides listeners through how to take that moment to breathe, today and every day.

Audio excerpted from Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley (Workman Publishing) Copyright ℗ 2021, Workman Audio, Copyright © 2021.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Astrologers Explain How To Navigate Emotionally Charged Cancer Season

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Explain How To Navigate Emotionally Charged Cancer Season
Spirituality

This Energy Practice Helped Me Overcome My Exhaustion

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
This Energy Practice Helped Me Overcome My Exhaustion
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Functional Food

How NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Transformed His Life With Food

Jason Wachob
How NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Transformed His Life With Food
Beauty

This Handy Tool Is Like Having A Pro Facialist In Your Bathroom

Jamie Schneider
This Handy Tool Is Like Having A Pro Facialist In Your Bathroom
Food Trends

Happy Smoothie Day! Here's The Perfect Smoothie For Every Zodiac Sign

Eliza Sullivan
Happy Smoothie Day! Here's The Perfect Smoothie For Every Zodiac Sign
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

I Finally Found The Antidote To Sweaty, Congested Skin & I'm Never Looking Back

Jamie Schneider
I Finally Found The Antidote To Sweaty, Congested Skin & I'm Never Looking Back
Integrative Health

This Is How The Pandemic Changed Our Brains + How To Cope, From A Neuroscientist

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
This Is How The Pandemic Changed Our Brains + How To Cope, From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Forget FOMO: 5 Healthy Reasons To Embrace The Joy Of Missing Out Right Now

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Forget FOMO: 5 Healthy Reasons To Embrace The Joy Of Missing Out Right Now
Healthy Weight

This Is The Supplement Experts Swear By For Healthy Weight Support*

Abby Moore
This Is The Supplement Experts Swear By For Healthy Weight Support*
Functional Food

Eating Just A Quarter Cup Of This Food Daily May Lower Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Eating Just A Quarter Cup Of This Food Daily May Lower Cancer Risk, Study Finds
Motivation

The 9 Best Resistance Bands To Make Your Workouts Even More Effective

Kristine Thomason
The 9 Best Resistance Bands To Make Your Workouts Even More Effective
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/jessamyn-stanley-breathwork

Your article and new folder have been saved!